Precise Biometrics solution integrated into AirPlus payment card

AirPlus announced the use of a contactless biometric payment card and the recent integration comes as a result of the cooperation with Fingerprint Cards (FPC).

The card is currently in trial, when taken into commercial use card users will be able to verify transactions both contact and contactless. The aim is to bring innovation to the corporate travelers, adding an extra layer of security.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.