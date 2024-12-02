Precise Biometrics signs licensing agreement with Image Match Design

The agreement includes a per unit license fee, an annual licensing fee for the right to use Precise Biometrics algorithm solutions, Precise BioMatch Mobile and Precise BioMatch Embedded, and an annual fee for support and maintenance.

Precise BioMatch is an algorithm solution for secure fingerprint recognition in smartphones and tablets. Precise BioMatch Embedded enables secure fingerprint authentication in products with small sensors and limited platforms, such as smart cards, wearables and the Internet of Things.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.

Image Match Design is a Taiwan-based sensor design company developing capacitive sensing technology.