Precise Biometrics partners Haptrics for the licensing of BioMatch Mobile

Precise BioMatch Mobile is a patented hybrid algorithm solution optimized for small fingerprint sensors and platforms with limited processing power and memory space.

Last week, Precise Biometrics announced that its algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in smart cards, wearables and IoT, Precise BioMatch Embedded, has been integrated in a biometric card reference design from CardLab.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.