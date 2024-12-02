Precise Biometrics offers security suite for mobile payments

Precise Biometrics’ solutions and services for spoof and liveness detection is designed to protect fingerprint sensors which are vulnerable to spoofing via fake fingers. The main feature in the security suite is the integration into Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint software for mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile.

The security suite also contains Database Collection Services, a live and spoof fingerprint image collection to create databases and to train algorithms to boost fingerprint matching or spoof and liveness detection and a kit for building spoof resistance in fingerprint sensors. The kit contains guidelines and information about spoof creation, spoof specimens and lab supplies, as well as a user guide, for testing and evaluating sensor vulnerability.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.