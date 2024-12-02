Precise Biometrics integrates solution in three new smartphones

This was possible through cooperation with Fingerprint Cards (FPC). Precise BioMatch Mobile provides integration of fingerprint matching functionality for smartphones and tablets, and is optimized for small touch sensors in mobile environments through a unique patented hybrid algorithm.

Precise Biometrics is a provider of solutions that prove peoples identities through smart cards and fingerprint recognition. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.