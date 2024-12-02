Precise Biometrics integrates solution in Chinese smartphones

The integrations will generate license revenues starting from Q3 2015. The value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the mobile phone manufacturers and cannot be forecasted at this point.

Precise Biometrics is a provider of solutions that prove peoples identities through smart cards and fingerprint recognition. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks. Precise Biometrics serves business and government organizations throughout the world and its products are licensed to close to 160 million users.