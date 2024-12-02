Precise Biometrics expands agreement for Precise BioLive with Crossmatch

Precise BioLive identifies fake fingerprints by analyzing fundamental image differences between a live fingerprint image, and one from a spoof. The software solution does not require any hardware, which minimizes the operational impact on sensor functionality. Precise BioLive is integrated in mobile or desktop fingerprint scanning devices through Precise Biometrics anti-spoof SDK.

The agreement enables Crossmatch to boost the security of its single fingerprint scanners through liveness detection. The previous license agreement with Crossmatch, which was transferred to Precise Biometrics as part of the acquisition of NexID Biometrics in February 2017, covered anti-spoof technology for 4-finger scanners.

Precise Biometrics is a fingerprint software provider. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks

Crossmatch is a global provider of biometric identity management and authentication solutions for customers in any market, including financial institutions, retail organizations, governments, law enforcement agencies and defense departments.