Precise Biometrics and Synaptics enter strategic alliance

The license agreement enables Synaptics to include Precise Biometrics fingerprint algorithm into their touch fingerprint sensors and solutions.

Precise BioMatch Mobile provides integration of fingerprint matching functionality for smartphones or tablets and is optimized for small touch sensors in mobile environments through a hybrid algorithm.

Precise Biometrics is a supplier of solutions for fingerprint recognition that guarantee the identity of people. Precise Biometrics offers verification of a person’s identity. This technology can be used for ID, company and bank cards, and for access to mobile solutions, computers and networks. Precise Biometrics delivers its solutions to companies and government agencies all over the world.