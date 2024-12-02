Precise BioMatch Mobile integrated in new Android tablet

The integration will generate license revenue starting with Q1 2016. The value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the device manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point.

Precise BioMatch Mobile provides integration of fingerprint matching functionality for smartphones and tablets, and is optimized for small touch sensors in mobile environments through a unique patented hybrid algorithm. The software offers secure verification of the user’s identity, creating a convenient user experience for consumers when unlocking their mobile device or authenticating to services.

