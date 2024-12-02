Precise BioMatch Mobile integrated in Chinese smartphone

The integration will generate license revenue starting with Q3 2015. The value of license revenue is based on the number of sensors FPC delivers to the mobile phone manufacturer and cannot be forecasted at this point.

In a recent market analysis of fingerprint biometrics for mobile devices, Frost & Sullivan praised Precise BioMatch Mobile for providing superior fingerprint authentication for smartphones and tablets.

Precise Biometrics is a provider of solutions that prove peoples identities through smart cards and fingerprint recognition. The company´s products can be used for ID, enterprise and bank cards as well as access to mobile solutions, computers and networks.