Precise BioMatch biometrics deployed by smartphone Chinese vendor

Precise Biometrics, the company behind the biometrics solution, has cooperated with Silead to implement BioMatch Mobile. The algorithm solution uses fingerprint recognition on smartphones and tablets and the unique and patented hybrid algorithm solution is optimized for small fingerprint sensors and platforms with limited processing power and memory space.

Precise Biometrics is a supplier of biometrics solutions for people’s identity authentication that develops and sell fingerprint software and mobile smart card readers.