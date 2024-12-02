PPRO clamps down on financial crime risks with Sentinels

Using AI and machine learning, Sentinels helps fintechs, payment service providers, remittance companies, and (challenger) banks manage risk and fulfil their compliance obligations. The Sentinels platform monitors transactions, builds behavioural profiles, detects a range of suspicious activity, and generates recommended next steps.

The partnership enhances PPRO’s anti-money laundering (AML) controls, enabling their team to react to suspicious transactions and protect the customers they serve from financial crime risks. The full Sentinels platform will also be offered as a value-added service to PPRO’s customers: payment service providers, banks, and enterprises with payment platforms.