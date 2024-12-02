PostFinance uses Splunk Enterprise to prevent fraud

The Switzerland-based bank utilizes the Splunk platform to help find, analyze and respond to known, unknown and hidden threats found in its data, as well as to detect potentially fraudulent debit card transactions.

Splunk Enterprise helps monitor the company’s online banking portal, used by 1,6 million customers. When PostFinance is alerted to a potential threat such as a phishing attack, the security team replicates the attack and analyzes the data it generates in Splunk Enterprise. This enables the team to detect any patterns, review historical data and helps to inform decisions about what action to take next.

The service also enables the payments services team to view transactions and revenue of merchants over a set period of time through a dashboard based on Splunk Enterprise.