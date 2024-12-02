Pondera Solutions launches fraud detection for revenue agencies

The Fraud Detection as a Service (FDaaS for revenue agencies) addresses the gap in tax obligations owed to the states and those voluntarily paid. Annual tax gaps range from less than USD 100 million in small states to more than USD 6.5 billion dollars in large states.

FDaaS for Revenue Agencies analyzes tax filers, employers, and individual returns to identify incidents of potential fraud, waste, and abuse, in addition to trends, patterns and clusters of suspicious activity. The results are returned to the agency for audits and collection.

In addition to servicing Revenue Agencies, FDaaS is also available for Medicaid, Unemployment Insurance, Public Welfare Programs, and Disabled Parking Placard programs.

Pondera Solutions, a product and services company focused on implementing Google solutions in government agencies, delivers a Fraud Detection as a Service (FDaaS) solution based on Google’s tools.