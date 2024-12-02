Polymath partners IdentityMind for KYC and AML services

Polymath also signed a deal with Agrello, a company that is offering blockchain-based smart agreement solutions. These new partnerships are aiming to streamline the issuance of security tokens in an environment where AML and KYC processes are executed securely.

IdentityMind Global provides a SaaS platform that builds, maintains and analyzes digital identities worldwide, allowing companies to carry out identity proofing, risk-based authentication, regulatory identification, and to detect and prevent identity fraud. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.