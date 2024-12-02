Police to establish cybercrime command in Singapore

The overall crime rate in 2014 increased by 7.4% to 32,196, compared to 2013’s 29,984 cases, a rise largely due to cybercrimes.

This concern was highlighted in Parliament, given the increase in the volume of ecommerce in Singapore. The Cybercrime Command will specialise in cyber-investigations, digital forensics and cybercrime policy, adding that investigation officers and digital forensic officers specialising in cybercrime will also be deployed at each of the six Land Divisions by the end of 2015.

Police will continue to work closely with international and regional law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to combat cybercrime. The police will also work with the Interpol’s new Digital Crime Centre which is located in Singapore, to develop digital forensics and new solutions to curb cybercrime.