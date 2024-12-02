Poland's Nethone raises almost USD 7 mln

Atmos Ventures and ARIA are leading Nethone's most recent fundraising alongside Innovation Nest, Plug and Play Ventures, Firlej Kastory and several business angel investors.

Nethone's passive behavioural biometrics allows online businesses to stop 95.3% of account takeovers (ATO), as the press release says. Besides ATO, the Polish fraud fighter has been adding to its payment and financial application use cases.

Series A will allow Nethone to accelerate its go-to-market efforts and strengthen its proprietary Know Your User (KYUTM) profiling technology to equip global leaders with tools against fraudsters.