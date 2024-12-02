



Through this move, which was backed by Main Capital Partners, Pointsharp, an Identity and Access Management (IAM) software provider, aims to improve its capabilities in the European IAM software market, as the synergy complements and strengthens the company’s offerings, further solidifying its position in the Nordics and beyond in Europe.











The acquisition of Vemendo follows four other deals for Pointsharp since Main Capital Partners became a majority investor in November 2020. Among them was the add-on acquisition of identity and role management company SIVIS. The strategic merger was intended to support Pointsharp’s growth plans as the company aimed to strengthen its role as a provider of European-made cybersecurity products.





How will Vemendo facilitate Pointsharp’s expansion?

Vemendo delivers software for identity management, user provisioning, and lifecycle management, allowing user information to be up to date, identity data to be tracked within the organisation, and for users to log in to multiple networks or systems more securely. Its solutions seek to come as an addition to Pointsharp’s existing services, solidifying the implementation of the latter’s growth strategy. Additionally, Vemendo offers its services to a range of clients, with the company mostly focusing on the public sector and larger corporates in industrials, defence, and retail.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Pointsharp mentioned that, besides extending their company’s footprint in the identity fabric, the initiative assists their commitment to offering optimised European solutions to their customers. At the same time, Vemendo plans to continue developing solutions for its users while also benefiting from the capabilities and scale of Pointsharp. By joining forces, the two companies seek to support clients in navigating the demands of digital identity and access management worldwide.