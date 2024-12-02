PNP partners Microsoft to fight cybercrime in the Phillipines

The Anti-Cybercrime Group was formed in March 2013 in pursuance with the provision of the Cybercrime Prevent Act to serve as the primary group responsible for implementing cybercrime laws and anti-cybercrime campaigns of the PNP and the national government.

It was created to focus on cybercrime-, computer- and other content-related offenses. From 2003 to 2012, the PNP-ACG reported a total of 2,778 cybercrime-related offenses.

With the alliance, Microsoft will be providing readiness programs, knowledge, tools, and necessary technologies to assist in combatting cybercrimes. Microsoft will also work closely with PNP-ACG representatives to discuss current requirements, challenges, skills and equipment.