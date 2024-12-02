PledgeUp.com meets PCI compliance with Lazarus Alliance

Lazarus Alliance will perform an audit and testing of PledgeUp.com’s data security controls related to the storage, processing, and transmission of payment card information.

In addition to annual certifications, the PCI DSS mandates that organizations regularly monitor and test their networks, as well as maintain a vulnerability management program and a comprehensive information security policy. Lazarus Alliance is using Continuum GRC’s IT Audit Machine (ITAM), a RegTech software solution that automates governance, risk, and compliance processes, to tie all compliance and security data together.

PledgeUp.com is a startup that offers a fundraising and dues collection platform for unions and non-profit organizations.

Lazarus Alliance is a cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) company, with a clients’ portfolio ranging from boutiques on up to multinational corporations from all business sectors.