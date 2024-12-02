Playtech partners with IDVerse





Through this collaboration, Playtech aims to provide its customers integrated access to a solution that can remotely onboard players globally. Operators can implement IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI technology within their platform, allowing customers to improve player onboarding while reducing fraudulent activities.











With this integration, operators can instantly verify new players worldwide, on any smartphone, without agent intervention. This results in a reduction of drop-off with near-instant outcomes. Officials from IDVerse have stated that the partnership allows Playtech operators to eliminate the need for manual authentication of ID documents, aiding in streamlining operational processes and enhancing onboarding speed significantly.





Moreover, IDVerse’s document ID coverage operates in a proprietary way, allowing customers to scale into growing markets with one IDV supplier, facilitating flexibility to onboard new players.





IDVerse’s solution

As a fully automated solution, Zero Bias AI can perform facial recognition and smartphone verification to validate new players within seconds in over 220 countries and regions for over 16,000 documents, eliminating human intervention. The technology leverages generative AI to train deep neural network systems that protect against discrimination based on race, age, or gender. Until now, the system achieved 99.99% accuracy in independent lab testing.



Zero Bias AI integrates several capabilities, including visual and audio accessibility, mobility and light sensitivity, global fluency, smartphone access, and bandwidth. The solution was developed to be highly inclusive, and accessible to visually impaired, blind, and colourblind individuals. The onboarding flow was translated into 20 languages with 46 typesets, and the software accepts user photos that vary in lighting and quality.



IDVerse’s technology has been tested by NIST-accredited labs, iBeta, and BixeLab, against biometric international standards, including TDIF, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and Presentation Attack Detection (PAD).





More information about IDVerse