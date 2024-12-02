Playtech partners with IDVerse

Through this collaboration, Playtech aims to provide its customers integrated access to a solution that can remotely onboard players globally. Operators can implement IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI technology within their platform, allowing customers to improve player onboarding while reducing fraudulent activities.
With this integration, operators can instantly verify new players worldwide, on any smartphone, without agent intervention. This results in a reduction of drop-off with near-instant outcomes. Officials from IDVerse have stated that the partnership allows Playtech operators to eliminate the need for manual authentication of ID documents, aiding in streamlining operational processes and enhancing onboarding speed significantly.
Moreover, IDVerse’s document ID coverage operates in a proprietary way, allowing customers to scale into growing markets with one IDV supplier, facilitating flexibility to onboard new players.
IDVerse’s solution
As a fully automated solution, Zero Bias AI can perform facial recognition and smartphone verification to validate new players within seconds in over 220 countries and regions for over 16,000 documents, eliminating human intervention. The technology leverages generative AI to train deep neural network systems that protect against discrimination based on race, age, or gender. Until now, the system achieved 99.99% accuracy in independent lab testing.
Zero Bias AI integrates several capabilities, including visual and audio accessibility, mobility and light sensitivity, global fluency, smartphone access, and bandwidth. The solution was developed to be highly inclusive, and accessible to visually impaired, blind, and colourblind individuals. The onboarding flow was translated into 20 languages with 46 typesets, and the software accepts user photos that vary in lighting and quality.
IDVerse’s technology has been tested by NIST-accredited labs, iBeta, and BixeLab, against biometric international standards, including TDIF, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and Presentation Attack Detection (PAD).
More information about IDVerse
During recent months, IDVerse entered several partnerships, including one with Nimo
, an Australia-based online lending platform. The collaboration aims to accelerate customer onboarding when applying for a loan, reducing delays in the verification process. Moreover, through this integration, IDVerse supports Nimo’s global expansion plans.
At the beginning of September 2023, the company also partnered
with FutureBank, an embedded finance platform, to improve the former’s customer onboarding with secure digital identity verification. The partnership allows FutureBank’s customers to access IDVerse’s software, while IDVerse’s clients can connect their API credentials to benefit from the finance platform features.
LAB Group, a regtech and onboarding provider, integrated
IDVerse’s solution during the same period, aiming to improve digital ID verification. The implementation allows IDVerse to scan, recognise, and carry out fraud assessments against any global photo ID with its Zero Bias AI platform.