Playtech and TruNarrative join forces on safer gambling

Via this partnership, the companies will deliver a global compliance platform to the gaming industry. The reason behind the collaboration is the increasing global regulatory requirements and challenges faced by the industry in a bid to build cost-effective compliance capabilities, while remaining adaptable to changing regulations and risks in multiple jurisdictions.

According to iGaming Business, Playtech’s customers can now benefit from a single platform to manage customer risk, such as: age and identity verification, document validation, safer gambling services, PEP and sanctions screening, and ongoing monitoring. Playtech’s IMS platform operators are allowed to utilise the TruNarrative solution via a direct integration. Multi-brand risk management strategies can now be built from within a single platform.