PlayStation and Xbox go down, hackers claim credit for outage

The Sony network has remained offline for a second day, while Xbox was back online on Friday 26th, although the company reported problems with some functions in the afternoon.

Credit for the disruptions was claimed on Twitter by a group of self-proclaimed hackers called Lizard Squad.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft would say what disrupted their networks. And experts say it is difficult to trace the source of attacks or confirm claims of responsibility.

The current episode does not appear to have exposed any corporate or customer data.