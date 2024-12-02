Plaid releases Signal





Signal has been in use by several Plaid customers for over a year and currently protects nearly USD 1.5 billion in transactions every month.

For each transaction, Signal analyses over 1,000+ unique risk factors and returns risk scores, tiers, and more than 60 attributes for improved automation and faster, more confident ACH transactions. With increased performance and precision, you can upgrade the user experience and boost conversion rates by unlocking faster, or even instant access to funds without increasing risk. More importantly, users can more effectively predict and therefore prevent risky and fraudulent transactions from taking place on your platform.

Built on Plaid’s consumer-permissioned Open Banking platform, Signal enables more precise and dynamic payment flows through predictive scores, tiers, and unique attributes.

Plaid’s attributes – such as connection history and past ACH events – enable users to better understand how accounts interact across the ecosystem. The inherent feedback loop not only enhances business’ risk program but also makes the overall ACH network safer by creating a connected ecosystem to fight risk and fraud.





How Signal works

Run through Plaid’s Open Banking platform, Signal operates in a similar way to how card networks and financial institutions’ leverage their network insights to mitigate risk and fraud. Signal offers real-time transaction analysis of ACH returns through data-insights pulled from Plaid’s network.











To simplify ACH return complexity, Signal segments all return types into two categories: bank-initiated and customer-initiated returns. Every transaction receives a predictive score and accompanying risk tier (low, medium, or high risk) for each category.

For low-risk tiers, businesses can confidently provide instant access to the funds in question. The ability to quickly filter ACH payments through risk tiers allows most of the transactions to be made available immediately, removing unnecessary friction for both you and your customers with increased confidence.





What are ACH payments?

ACH stands for Automated Clearing House, a US financial network used for electronic payments and money transfers. Also known as ‘direct payments’, ACH payments are a way to transfer money from one bank account to another without using paper checks, credit card networks, wire transfers, or cash.

ACH is a common and accessible way to make payments and transfers; however, transactions can often take three to five business days to settle. With speed at the forefront of consumer expectations – 76% of consumers are more likely to use a fintech app when they can sign up and access it instantly – this makes the lengthy hold times often associated with ACH transactions especially glaring during a funding event.