Plaid launches new identity verification features

Following this announcement, the new upgrades are currently available to all Plaid Identity Verification customers out of the box, with no additional integration required, aiming to streamline the experience for clients in an ever-evolving market.

As AI-generated media becomes more and more sophisticated and indistinguishable from reality, the new upgrades were made with ML in order to detect deepfake injections and synthetic camera feeds during both liveness and document checks. The strong camera source checks will block manipulated feeds before they reach customer flow, while also upgrading face detection models in order to catch visual anomalies linked to AI-generated content.











More information on Plaid’s identity verification feature upgrades

According to the official press release, the new upgrades have several layers of security for liveness and document verification, including stricter checks for document tampering and forgery, optimised selfie-to-ID photo matching, as well as dynamic liveness detection that resists spoofing attempts like printed photos or screen recordings. These upgrades aim to ensure the individual on camera is the person on the ID, while also delivering faster, more accurate identity checks and stronger protection for your users.

Plaid’s Facial Duplicate Detection feature was developed in order to stop the reuse of the same individuals or digital likeness across multiple accounts by cataloging faces and identifying potential duplicates across both selfies and document portraits. With its configuration options, it will also enable customers to choose to match across their entire user base or within specific use cases, making it easier to detect synthetic identities, stop mule accounts, and prevent repeat fraud attempts.

Furthermore, the new biometric tool will estimate a user’s age during the liveness session, focusing on flagging major discrepancies between a client’s stated age, their ID photo, and their selfies. The ML models were trained on diverse datasets in order to perform reliably across a wide range of democratics and environments, aiming to ensure consistent, equitable results without comprimising the use experience.

Alongside these features, Plaid also launched new capabilities that are powered by its Trust Index solution, focusing on streamlining verification for trusted users while tightening controls for higher-risk cases. These include a Risk-Based Escalation service (which was designed to adjust the verification path based on user risk), a Selfie Re-Authentication solution (which is set to re-verify users by comparing a fresh selfie against one from a previous session), and the Trust Index Risk Check.