Plaid launches data privacy solution

Plaid Portal helps people who have connected their accounts through Plaid to view which apps have access to their financial information and control where it is shared. Here’s how it works:

Account set up: People can first set up a Plaid Portal account by visiting my.plaid.com. By doing so, Plaid can match people with the connections they’ve made through Plaid.

View account connections: Once matched, people can view their financial accounts and the types of data they’re sharing with each app.

Control which apps have access: If people would like to disconnect financial accounts from apps, or delete their data from Plaid’s systems, they can do so with a few clicks.

The solution is one of the tools Plaid is building to help further educate and empower people, and to make it easier to understand and control where and how their data is shared.