Placard to employ Zwipe's biometric payment card platform

Placard delivers more than 100 million cards each year for established brands in the financial, retail, identification, government, loyalty, and hospitality sectors. With the Zwipe Pay platform, Placard will be able to deliver user-friendly biometric card products.

The card manufacturer’s company officials explained that they believe secure touch-less payments and PIN-free cards create a compelling proposition for consumers and that their collaboration with Zwipe will provide differentiation and meaningful commercial value to their customers.

As part of this agreement, Zwipe will provide biometric technology, technical services, and go-to-market commercialisation support to enable Placard to manufacture biometric cards. The partners will engage with issuers and other enterprises to run pilots from Q2 2022, followed by full commercial rollouts.