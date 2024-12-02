PIPL enters into effect in China

In particular, the PIPL establishes, among other things, rules for the handling of personal and sensitive information, including legal bases, as well as general principles for information handling. In addition, the PIPL introduces rules for personal information protection processors, including the conducting of Personal Information Impact Assessments and the appointment of personal information protection officers, and places restrictions on the cross-border transfer of personal information.

Furthermore, the PIPL contains penalties for breach of its provisions, including fines of up to RMB 50 million (approx. EUR 6.7 million) or up to 5% of the preceding year's business income. You can read the PIPL, only available in Chinese, here.