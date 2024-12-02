Pinnacle partners Bluefin Payment Systems for PCI-Validated P2PE

Bluefin’s PCI P2PE solution is now available through Pinnacle’s Palm POS touch screen POS system. Designed and developed specifically for the petroleum industry, Palm POS is configurable and provides the flexibility to work within any infrastructure and with a variety of peripherals. Clients currently utilizing Palm POS 12.5.x can get the validated P2PE solution with no changes to their processing or transaction environment required.

Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available while it’ s in the merchant’s system or in-transit to the processing host where it could be exposed to malware.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call centre and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

The Pinnacle Corporation is a supplier of software for retail convenience stores and fuel inventory management.