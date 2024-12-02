Ping Payments teams up with Sentinels





Payment environments such as online marketplaces are prime real estate for criminals attempting to move illicit money through global financial systems. Sentinels’ transaction monitoring solutions are designed to detect and eliminate these fraudulent transactions at speed.

Ping Payments had released an updated version of its payment platform in January 2022, providing efficiency and customisable payment, invoice, and account settlement services for merchant and marketplace customers.

Sentinels’ AI-driven solution tests new monitoring rules in a no-code sandbox and then deploys those tested and calibrated new rules in real-time. It also compiles all customer information into one simple profile that can be accessed with minimal training required, while offering transaction monitoring at scale.