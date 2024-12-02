Ping Identity to support UKs open banking framework

The digital identity provider will offer its IAM solution suite, the Ping Identity Platform, to securely identify and verify all the UK banks and financial services organisations, and third-party providers (TPPs) wanting to participate in the open banking ecosystem

Ping and Open Banking have already started working on a number of essential framework elements, including credential storage, authentication, authorisation, and policy enforcement. The identity solutions provider will also play an active role in the implementation of the framework, and in the service delivery.