Ping Identity, TD SYNNEX to roll out identity security solutions in NA

TD SYNNEX will become a global distribution resource in the Ping Identity Global Partner Network, providing identity and access management (IAM) solutions that help enterprises prevent security breaches, increase productivity and provide seamless digital experiences for their workforces and customers.

Ping Identity representatives said that expanding their global channel strategy is a key initiative for the company. TD SYNNEX will augment their distribution network as a partner who will facilitate customers and channel partners maximise the value of their IT investments. The partnership will deliver identity security solutions to the market in a way that allows partners to leverage their existing relationships with TD SYNNEX.

The collaboration strengthens Ping Identity’s channel strategy with TD SYNNEX’s expansive global distribution capabilities. TD SYNNEX, in turn, is able to expand its solutions portfolio with identity management security products that are designed for next-generation, high-growth business areas.