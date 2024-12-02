Ping Identity reveals facial biometrics onboarding solution

The initiative, dubbed PingOne Verify, uses face and document recognition to match a selfie to the image on an official government ID. The service is delivered through the cloud, and relies on facial expressions for liveness detection. PingOne Verify captures a continuous stream to ensure that the person depicted on the ID is present and is able to follow simple instructions.

In addition, PingOne Verify uses document recognition to confirm the authenticity of the identity document, and it facilitates the identity verification process for repeat customers making a secondary account with the same service. After the user has completed the initial account creation process, PingOne will link that identity to the device used during onboarding. Thus, there is no need for the user to take another photo of their ID the next time they are required to prove their identity.