Ping Identity partners Deloitte

The strategic collaboration is set to help the organisations’ shared clients with improving Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions selection and onboarding, aiming to enable them to simplify digital identity management and to authorise the employees, customers, vendors, and suppliers that can access sensitive corporate resources in an effective manner.





Identity Access Management and the partnership’s impact

Within the alliance, Deloitte is bringing forth its experience in both identity and access management across strategy, implementation, and operations-managed services for workforce and customer IAM solutions alike in a global customer ecosystem. Ping Identity is bringing its expertise within single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies, in addition to advanced capabilities of the likes of identity authorisation, risk and fraud mitigation, and overall IAM orchestration.

Following this, the companies’ shared clients will be enabled with access to intelligent identity solutions fit to scale enterprise-wide and to provide customers with an experience that is both simple and secure.











Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity stated in the press release that as society is moving into an ‘experience-first world’, identity is believed to be paramount when talking about enabling security and ‘frictionless’ interactions. As per their statement, the company’s IAM solutions are in alignment with Deloitte’s extensive knowledge in relation to connected customer journeys and trusted customer experiences, and the collaboration is believed to help an increased number of organisations with reducing risk and accelerating time-to-value while looking to modernise their identity strategies.

As part of this alliance, Deloitte is set to receive Ping Identity’s dedicated sales training, certifications, product roadmap updates, and marketing resources that are believed to help strengthen and secure access to the cloud, mobile, SaaS, as well as on-premises applications throughout the hybrid enterprise.

Nakul Sharma, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director at Deloitte & Touche LLP advised that following the constant increase of businesses’ digitisation, offering a trusted experience for both employees and customers is believed to be ‘imperative’ for organisations.

To build trust throughout the enterprise and with consumers, providing visibility and transparency regarding data usage is important. Having this knowledge as its basis, the Ping partnership marks an important step for Deloitte’s ecosystem growth, as it provides Deloitte clients with improved identity management solutions to help secure both identities and data across digital engagement channels.

For more information about Ping Identity, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

Additionally, you can check the company’s contribution to the Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2022-2023, where it provided updates on technology to fight fraud.