Ping Identity, Netskope, ThreatMetrix and VMware form identity alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance provides a new blueprint for CISOs to design an identity defined security platform, including best practices for integrating these best-of-breed security solutions.

As mobility and the cloud make enterprises truly borderless, a new generation of enterprise security is disrupting the old guard. Those who focus on protecting singular elements of the modern enterprise, such as endpoints, cloud apps, networks or email, are not fully equipped to manage data created by the growing array of devices, systems and workflows. The Identity Defined Security Alliance’s vision is to make identity the linchpin of CIOs’ security strategies, keeping their data safe by making it accessible to the right people at the right time. By focusing on authenticating user identity versus protecting the endpoint, enterprises can be more agile and provide secure access to anything, anywhere.

Specifically, enterprises that leverage the Identity Defined Security Alliance can address every aspect of identity and access security, including authentication and directory services, threat and fraud detection services, cloud governance and enterprise mobility management.