Ping Identity launches new online fraud detection

Ping’s end-to-end platform services now allow enterprises to take advantage of the industry trends of converging technologies for online fraud detection, identity proofing, and authentication from a single cloud identity vendor.

PingOne Fraud (formerly SecuredTouch) provides session-based, online fraud detection that detects both automated and manual malicious behaviour, without requiring access to Personal Identifiable Information (PII). PingOne Fraud combines real-time behavioural biometrics, navigational analysis, device identification, and network signals to detect sophisticated fraud attacks that bypass traditional detection tools and it visually explains to fraud teams where and how they’re being attacked.

PingOne Fraud conducts real-time session analysis to distinguish legitimate customers from cybercriminals and protects against things like bots, account takeover, and new account fraud. It also improves the customer experience by reducing intrusive fraud measures such as CAPTCHA.