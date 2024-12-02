Pindrop launches multi-factor anti-fraud solution for fraud risk assessment

With Pindrop Protect 4.0, every facet of a call, including audio, voice, and metadata, is scored based upon anomaly detection and matching. The solution is noted to provide call intelligence for every call in real-time, along with fraud call detection for first time callers.

The solution leverages Pindrop’s newest version of its patented “Phoneprinting” algorithm that can analyze a phone call in 30 seconds to identify malicious behavior and verify a legitimate caller. This technology utilizes shared customer blacklists, along with a database of fraudulent calls and machine learning to provide an accurate identification of fraudsters.

Further, utilizing multi-factor technology, the solution will also leverage more traditional biometric technologies. Call centers using Protect 4.0 will leverage Pindrop’s voice biometric technology that passively analyzes speech to crossmatch a caller’s voice against a list of known fraudsters.