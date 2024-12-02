Pico updates Corvil Analytics with ML and AI capabilities

This Corvil Analytics version leverages innovative internal research in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable proactive notification and natural language descriptions, correlating performance-impacting events, unusual events, and extreme events that influence trading outcomes and infrastructure performance.











Enabling performance insights and advanced analytics

The platform is widely deployed across the financial services community, delivering performance and actionable business insights for trading infrastructure and IT operations and teams focused on trade reconciliation and regulatory compliance. Additionally, data scientists and quantitative analysts are equipped with advanced tools for in-depth data analysis and operational support. A single Corvil Analytics appliance deployed in these environments scales to provide up to 7.5 million data points every day.

The solution applies Pico’s research into ML/AI techniques relevant to the data patterns, volume of analytics, and the performance challenges in the financial services sector. The resulting innovation is a new capability in 10.0 that automatically identifies, correlates, and narrates the underlying cause of significant business-impacting events.





Corvil Analytics 10.0 is a major software release that also introduces:

Reduced cost of ownership: Enhanced configuration capabilities enable easy Corvil setup, higher accuracy, and lower cost of ownership;

Advanced timestamp options: Corvil now supports start-of-frame timestamps addressing the need of trading applications where specific timing is critical for real-time performance analytics;

Enhanced user experience: Smarter analytics tooltips, flexible comparison of business time periods, and a new customer portal that offers access to software updates, documentation, support tickets, webinars, and knowledge base articles.





Corvil Analytics is trusted by large banks, exchanges, electronic market makers, quantitative hedge funds, data service providers, and brokers. With a twenty-plus-year legacy, the Corvil Analytics platform continues to improve its ability to extract and correlate technology and transaction performance intelligence from dynamic network environments.

The Corvil Analytics 10.0 release will be available to download and deploy starting 1 May 2024 via the Pico Client Portal.