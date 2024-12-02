Phonexia launches voice biometrics engine for identity verification

Phonexia develops technologies for data mining from speech, speech analytics and voice biometrics. The technologies include language identification, speaker identification, gender identification, keywords spotting and speech transcription.

The new technology, Deep EmbeddingsTM - which is available within the Phonexia Speech Platform - uses deep neural networks (DNN) to map voices directly to their unique small and fixed length records called voice-prints.

Phonexia Speech Platform provides a wide portfolio of technologies such as speech-to-text, keyword spotting, language identification, gender identification, and age estimation all within a single platform. It’s also a suitable technology for system integrators needing voice biometric components in their client solutions.