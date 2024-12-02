PhishMe raises USD 13 mln for phishing detection training

Phishing campaigns, e-mails and malicious web pages designed to dupe a user into handing over sensitive data, can cause chaos for businesses when employees fail to detect them. Malware payloads can be sent into corporate networks, systems can be damaged and sensitive information can be lost.

PhishMe trains employees in the enterprise to detect and avoid falling prey to phishing campaigns through consistent training, including spear phishing tests and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Paladin Capital Group and Aldrich Capital Partners were among the participants of the latest funding round.