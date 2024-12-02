PhishMe introduces security solution for phishing attacks

The solution gives incident responders the analytics and visibility into email-based attacks occurring against their organisations in near real-time.

The patent-pending technology, Triage, provides Security Operations Center (SOC) analysts and incident responders insight into ongoing spear phishing attacks by automating the analysis and orchestrating the workflow associated with employee reported suspicious e-mails to reduce detection time and minimise the impact of phishing.

Targeted phishing remains one of the top threats to organisations as demonstrated by data breaches over the last 12 months. According to Verizon’s 2015 DBIR report, in the 2013 DBIR, phishing was associated with over 95% of incidents attributed to state-sponsored actors, and for two years running, more than two-thirds of incidents that comprise the Cyber-Espionage pattern have featured phishing.