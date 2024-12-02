Phishing scam targets PayPal users

The latest phishing campaign is in the form of an email that claims to be sent by the official team of PayPal. The scammers inform the recipients that their account has been limited and that the company has implemented limitations so as to make sure that ‘no unauthorized activity is done with your account’.

Further, the recipient of this email is informed that it is possible to remove this limitation by simply opening the attached file and providing accurate information in a verification form. The purpose of this email is to deceive users and trick them into opening the infected file.

The users will be asked to enter data like their home address, phone number and social security number in that form followed by credit card number. When the asked information will be entered, the user will be requested to click on ‘Submit Form’ button. This will lead the user to the real PayPal website.

PayPal reminds its users that it would never ask for sensitive information like credit card number or social security number in such an insecure manner. Moreover, PayPal will always address its customers by name, so it will never use any generic term in the content of the email such as ‘Dear Customer’ or ‘Dear Client’.