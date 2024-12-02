Phishing scam targets Amazon UK customers

The e-mails, purporting to be from Amazon customer service, falsely state that a small number of accounts were breached last month. The scammers tell the victims they are required to complete a verification process or run the risk of having restrictions placed on their account.

Upon clicking the link to verify their accounts, users are redirected to a page designed to mimic the Amazon UK website. Here victims are instructed to provide login credentials, personal identifiable information, payment card details and security details.

The phony domain was traced back to an email address registered under a popular email provider in China. Some online browsers have already flagged the domain as a threat.