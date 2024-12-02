Phishing continues to threat businesses, as users fail to detect it

According to a report by McAfee Labs, a threat research and intelligence provider, 80% of its participants failed to detect at least 1 of 7 phishing e-mails. Furthermore, results shows that finance and HR departments performed the worst at detecting scams, falling behind by a margin of 4% to 9%.

The survey points out that both mass campaign phishing and spear phishing are still rampant in the attack strategies used by cybercriminals around the world. Meanwhile, the US continues to host more phishing URLs than any other country.

Findings of the report indicate new cybercrime opportunities since the public disclosure of the Heartbleed vulnerability, as stolen data from still vulnerable websites is currently being sold on the black market.

New malware samples rose by only 1% in the Q2 2014. However, with more than 31 million new samples, this was still the largest amount recorded in a single quarter. The total count of mobile malware increased by 17% in the Q2 2014, while the rate of new malware appears to have leveled off at about 700,000 per quarter. Also, denial of service attacks rose by 4% during the period under review and remain the most prevalent type of network threat.