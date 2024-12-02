Phishing campaign targets PayPal users

According to ESET, the phishing attack uses a very convincing bait as well, with fake websites and email messages meant to trick users into revealing their login credentials and other personal information. The attackers were even able to bypass two-factor authentication protection by accessing the compromised email accounts immediately.

The email asks the user to log into their account and includes what looks like a “Log In” button, which in fact takes the victims to a landing page that presents them with a fake login screen. However, the domain has nothing to do with PayPal sites, and are clearly scam URLs.

After the user enters their information, another message with fake information is presented to them, asking for more personal details. Thus, the security researchers suggest that the attackers are not looking only for the victims’ money, but also after their identities.

ESET recommends users to log directly into PayPal.com itself and update their security settings, to change their PayPal password before more damage occurs.