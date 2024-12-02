Philippines pilots pre-registration for biometric national ID programme

According to Biometric Update, the pilot was carried out in Marikina City in late July 2020, with volunteering household-heads providing all demographic information to PSA enumerators during door-to-door visits. The pilot was initiated to identify any gaps in the process and is expected that the full registration process will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020. The pre-registration process will only capture biometric information, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and front-facing photographs that will be done during the onsite registration process.

Furthermore, as the Philippines shifts toward a digital economy, members of unbanked households considered to have low income will be prioritised in the registration process, as the government attempts to use the PhilSys to support social protection and financial inclusion efforts.

Consequently, allowing low income families to open bank accounts with digital identity can make them less vulnerable to informal lending practices, while speeding up government aid disbursement. Besides, transactions with the government will be more efficient thanks to the digital ID.

Overall, government services empowered by digital identity have been progressively upgrading in the country, with initiatives like live streaming app Kumu, which partnered with Element to build artificial intelligence (AI) and digital identity features that are expected to enhance the platform’s security and enable transactions. Therefore, Kumu provides solutions for Millennial and Gen Z members to earn up to six figures salaries, helping them support their families, build savings, and create an independent lifestyle, Biometric Update stated.