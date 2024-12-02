Philippine President vetoes SIM card registration bill

The bill is known as the SIM Card Registration Act and aims to fight identity fraud, SIM card-based fraud, and other crimes, as well as fight against online bullying. The President’s veto follows the addition of another article in the bill that includes social media providers, which was not part of the original version of the document and requires additional study.

Among the concerns voiced by the President are aspects of state intrusion that might lead the way to dangerous surveillance and threatening certain rights protected by the constitution or the regulation behind the social media registration. Under the current form of the bill, social media account providers will be required a real phone number and name upon creating an account.