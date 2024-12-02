Perwyn acquires VIXIO

VIXIO operates the GamblingCompliance and PaymentsCompliance intelligence platforms, providing regulatory research, monitoring, insights, and data to legal, compliance, and business teams in these two highly regulated and volatile sectors. The parent company of GamblingCompliance and PaymentsCompliance was rebranded as VIXIO Regulatory Intelligence in 2020.











VIXIO’s officials stated that they are delighted to be working with Perwyn at a pivotal time in their development. They are were attracted by the investor’s track record in partnering and supporting exceptional companies to achieve ambitious plans on a global scale and look forward to working with them on helping VIXIO fulfil its potential.

Representatives from Perwyn also commented that they are delighted to be partnering with the VIXIO team and support their ambitious growth plans. They will be investing to enhance and increase the product offering and geographic coverage whilst maintaining and enhancing its reputation as a go-to provider for regulatory intelligence in both the payments and gambling market.





More news in the gambling space

In April 2022, Banking-as-a-Service provider Contis and UK-based Open Banking provider Ecospend have partnered with MrQ.com to deliver an instant account-to-account payment and withdrawal solution.

This will provide MrQ.com customers an alternative deposit method as well as instant withdrawals using a closed loop faster payments solution. The Open Banking solution will reportedly improve user experience, with members able to link bank accounts directly with their MrQ accounts through a streamlined but stringent verification process. This also supposedly reduces the level of fraud risk, as customers are required to access and verify a bank account, rather than just provide payment card details. Due to the increased speed of the payments, the offering will also provide MrQ with a real time view of its own settlement accounts.





Hungary implements new iGaming legislation

Hungary’s parliament has introduced new legislation regarding online gaming that will allow private online operators to enter the market, removing state’s monopoly on sports betting.

As per the new proposals, European Economic Area operators can freely launch their online gaming offerings with the permission of Hungary’s gaming regulator, without worrying about a limit to the number of licenses.

Operators looking to obtain a license must have a capital of over EUR 2.8 million and will pay EUR 1.7 million for their fee. Operators are also obliged to offer a minimum guarantee of HUF 250 million (approximately EUR 700,000).