Perspecsys expands into Germany

Perspecsys’ AppProtex Cloud Data Protection Platform is currently used by German enterprises to maintain compliance with data privacy and security requirements as they adopt the cloud.

The AppProtex Platform allows enterprises to set data protection policies that encrypt or tokenize sensitive data fields, documents and Intellectual Property before they leave the enterprise’s firewall or managed security service provider’s datacenter, and go to public cloud applications for processing and storage.

Perspecsys’ Cloud Data Protection platform solves key data compliance, privacy and security concerns for enterprises adopting cloud-based applications. The solution puts enterprises in complete control of their cloud data at all times, allowing them to simply address the leading data compliance and security challenges impacting enterprise cloud adoption.