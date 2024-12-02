Persona launches new KYB solution





Companies can now simplify the orchestration of KYB and KYC workflows for their customers to provide a secure identity verification experience.

Features and benefits of Persona’s KYB solution include KYB and KYC Logic, customising the way one collects and verifies information. It also automatically reaches out to the business’s Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) with KYC flows, automating decisions based on compliance and risk criteria and/or flag edge cases for manual review.

Persona offers verified identity infrastructure that gives businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, and make decisions about customers, along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end. Founded in 2018, Persona is available in 200+ countries and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate, and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more.